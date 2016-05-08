Developer's Description By Gootli

Gootli is a global travel-advertising platform, which connects merchants, travelers, and locals together. The Gootli pro app allows merchants to advertise to a target audience of travelers and locals which will effectively convert promotions into sales.Important: This app is for merchants to manage gootli's voucher redemption process. If you are looking for discounts in food, tours, attractions & activities then you should go to https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/gootli-travel-deals-things/id991622736?ls=1&mt=8Use Gootli for Merchants to:- Redeem vouchers which customers presents.To get started, download the app and enter the vouchor code.