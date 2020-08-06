golfscape is the first and only worldwide tee time booking platform that connects golfers to courses in 30+ destinations across the globe. We inspire you to discover, plan, and book world-class experiences at our partner clubs using our cutting-edge technology.

Explore top golf courses around the world, and:

- Book your preferred round in seconds

- View and modify existing bookings

- Manage your personal profile

Are you a golf club member? Log in, and:

- Invite members and friends to play

- Receive updates and notifications

We care about your experience, and would love to hear your feedback please email your comments to app@golfscape.com