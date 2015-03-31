Goinspot is a place to share routes of traveling, be it on your holiday or just your daily in the city route. Goinspot provide information and direction, user can save and share the route to others.Goinspot also provide latest update for any event and promos around users. With Goinspot, track your route, share the journey!Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life.
Full Specifications
What's new in version 1.0.1
- Adding sliding animation transition between tab- Adjusting layout for iphone 4- Fixing several bugs