Become an A-list influencer in an exciting new idle game! Express yourself with personalized posts, get recognized for your fashion skills, and rise from aspiring influencer to all-star VIP!

FEATURES:

DESIGN, style, and post your own original content to ten different social media platforms!

SHOP for hundreds of different outfits, accessories, and scenes to personalize your photos!

EARN Likes and Loves for posting fresh looks, then use them to buy even more clothes and upgrades!

CONNECT with other influencers for gobs of praise and exclusive rewards, but watch out for haters!

WIN bonus prizes by playing a variety of mini-games, such as the frantic, balloon-popping Signal Boost!

GROW your personal brand, gain millions of followers, and become the e-celebrity you were born to be!

Release October 11, 2019
Date Added October 11, 2019
Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPad Air, iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9-inch), iPad Pro (12.9-inch) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (9.7â??inch), iPad Pro (9.7-inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (10.5â??inch), iPad Pro (10.5-inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (6th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (6th generation), iPad Pro (11-inch), iPad Pro (11-inch) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (3rd generation), iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad Air (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad (7th generation), iPad (7th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
