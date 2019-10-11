Become an A-list influencer in an exciting new idle game! Express yourself with personalized posts, get recognized for your fashion skills, and rise from aspiring influencer to all-star VIP!

FEATURES:

DESIGN, style, and post your own original content to ten different social media platforms!

SHOP for hundreds of different outfits, accessories, and scenes to personalize your photos!

EARN Likes and Loves for posting fresh looks, then use them to buy even more clothes and upgrades!

CONNECT with other influencers for gobs of praise and exclusive rewards, but watch out for haters!

WIN bonus prizes by playing a variety of mini-games, such as the frantic, balloon-popping Signal Boost!

GROW your personal brand, gain millions of followers, and become the e-celebrity you were born to be!