The first bank-wide loyalty program in Greece now available on your Smartphone. Download for free the new go4more application from National Bank of Greece and check your earned loyalty points fast and easily. Tap to find in the map the closest partner stores and check the unique offers of the program.Check the total balance of your earned or redeem pointsDrill down to the actual transactions of your earned and redeemed points Find in the map the closest partner stores and calculate based on your points the euro amount that you can redeem for each storeCreate the list of your favorite stores/shops of the program Check the unique offers of go4more program There is no charge from National Bank of Greece for downloading the application, but data rates from your wireless provider still apply. Apple, the Apple logo, iPod and iTunes are trademarks of Apple, Inc. registered in U.S. and other countries. iPhone is the trademark of Apple Inc.