X

glitchi for iOS

By glitchi inc Free

Developer's Description

By glitchi inc
glitchi is a really fun way to send encrypted messages by glitching the photo or text. Your friend is the only one able to decrypt and unglitch the message with their touch, on their iPhone. For a very special message, request TouchID. This is the only fun and truly secure way to communicate.Heres what you can do:- glitch messages and share with friends- Communicate with people you trust without the worry of your content being exposed by hackers- Personalize text messages by choosing fun colors- Have fun reading responses by flipping through cards- Send a glitchi to a group- See if your friend is online- Know when somes typing or has read your message- Take a photo within the app- Save all your messages, no need for them to disappear! - Delete (take back) the messages you've sent. This will remove the message from your friend's phone as well.- Your friend can still take a screenshot. Or take a picture of the phone screen with a Polaroid camera :)You have access to glitchi messages only on your iPhone. Heres how we do it:1. We validate your phone numberBy doing this, we know the user is a real person associated with a phone number.2. We use public private key cryptographyBy doing this, the encrypted content can only be decrypted on the receivers device. This means its invisible to hackers in the cloud.3. Content is invisible to our serversWe dont have the private key to access your encrypted content. Your photos, messages, and contacts phone numbers are not readable.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.30

Bug fixesEasy to share your glitchi's through SMS

General

Release June 18, 2016
Date Added April 7, 2015
Version 1.30

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Compatible with: iphone4s, iphone5, iphone4s, iphone5

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

WhatsApp Messenger

Free
Write and send messages to your friends and contacts from your iPhone.
iOS
WhatsApp Messenger

Facebook

Free
Keep up with your friends, share your story, like and comment on various posts and articles.
iOS
Facebook

Messenger

Free
Connect with people internationally, send text messages, share photos, or start a video chat.
iOS
Messenger

Telegram Messenger

Free
Use a messaging app with a focus on speed and security.
iOS
Telegram Messenger

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping