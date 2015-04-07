glitchi is a really fun way to send encrypted messages by glitching the photo or text. Your friend is the only one able to decrypt and unglitch the message with their touch, on their iPhone. For a very special message, request TouchID. This is the only fun and truly secure way to communicate.Heres what you can do:- glitch messages and share with friends- Communicate with people you trust without the worry of your content being exposed by hackers- Personalize text messages by choosing fun colors- Have fun reading responses by flipping through cards- Send a glitchi to a group- See if your friend is online- Know when somes typing or has read your message- Take a photo within the app- Save all your messages, no need for them to disappear! - Delete (take back) the messages you've sent. This will remove the message from your friend's phone as well.- Your friend can still take a screenshot. Or take a picture of the phone screen with a Polaroid camera :)You have access to glitchi messages only on your iPhone. Heres how we do it:1. We validate your phone numberBy doing this, we know the user is a real person associated with a phone number.2. We use public private key cryptographyBy doing this, the encrypted content can only be decrypted on the receivers device. This means its invisible to hackers in the cloud.3. Content is invisible to our serversWe dont have the private key to access your encrypted content. Your photos, messages, and contacts phone numbers are not readable.