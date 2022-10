Developer's Description By gladdress

gladdress redefines contact management: no longer will you spend time to update your contacts, they will manage themselves from now on. You will always have access to the contact data of your friends and business partners and you will be able to share your own contact data within seconds. Everything in one place. Always up-to-date. Outdated contact data? Our gladdress-App ends the chaos in your address book. This is intelligent contact management: - Staying up-to-date has never been easier. One of your contacts has changed his telephone number? gladdress syncs your address book automatically - You have moved? Inform all your friends about it within seconds. - Separate your private and your business data by creating multiple glad-cards. Your contacts will only see the data you share with them. - Login with one click: One update is enough and your predefined accounts and online-shops will receive your data automatically. - Met someone new? Exchange your digital businesscard easily via QR, NFC, SMS, E-Mail or WhatsApp within seconds. - Be safe: gladdress stores your data encrypted in a high-security data center. - Add, update and share contact data: gladdress is your always up-to-date digital business card.Our mission: intelligent contact data management against the chaos within your address book