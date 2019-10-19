X

giga! for Android

By StarHub Free

Developer's Description

By StarHub

Who is giga?

giga is the new Digital Mobile Service created to provide YOU with a Better, Simpler, more Intuitive Experience.

Rock n rollover data

Rollover your unused data into the next month. Only giga gives your data a second chance.

Go giga over data

Bytes on tap. Stack on WhatsApp, Instagram or Facebook packs, month after month.

Jet, set, giga!

From Kallang to Kuta and Koh Samui, surf seamlessly across ANY network in 14 countries. Our awesome rates will have you going cha-ching.

Your giga, your style

Personalize your giga App with your style, name and usage alerts

Hit us up, 24/7

Need support? Were with you on Facebook, WhatsApp, giga App and web

No frills, just chill

Sign up, buy and stalk your giga SIM delivery in a snap.

To get started:

Step 1: Download the giga app

Step 2: Launch it and create your giga account

Step 3: And well deliver the SIM to you in 24 hours

Welcome to the giga experience.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.50

General

Release October 19, 2019
Date Added October 19, 2019
Version 1.50

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 7.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft Word

Free
The trusted Word app lets you create, edit, view, and share your files with others quickly and easily.
Android
Microsoft Word

Microsoft Outlook

Free
Meet Outlook for Android, the app that helps millions of users connect all their email accounts, calendars and files in one convenient spot.
Android
Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Excel

Free
The powerful Excel spreadsheet app lets you create, view, edit, and share your files with others quickly and easily.
Android
Microsoft Excel

Dropbox

Free
Bring teams, content, and tools together within globally connected collaboration workspace for media.
Android
Dropbox

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping