Who is giga?

giga is the new Digital Mobile Service created to provide YOU with a Better, Simpler, more Intuitive Experience.

Rock n rollover data

Rollover your unused data into the next month. Only giga gives your data a second chance.

Go giga over data

Bytes on tap. Stack on WhatsApp, Instagram or Facebook packs, month after month.

Jet, set, giga!

From Kallang to Kuta and Koh Samui, surf seamlessly across ANY network in 14 countries. Our awesome rates will have you going cha-ching.

Your giga, your style

Personalize your giga App with your style, name and usage alerts

Hit us up, 24/7

Need support? Were with you on Facebook, WhatsApp, giga App and web

No frills, just chill

Sign up, buy and stalk your giga SIM delivery in a snap.

To get started:

Step 1: Download the giga app

Step 2: Launch it and create your giga account

Step 3: And well deliver the SIM to you in 24 hours

Welcome to the giga experience.