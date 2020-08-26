Life can be overwhelming, but creating more joy, connection and meaning every day doesnt have to be. With simple daily acts, giantgood encourages you to take a break and engage. Youll see how completing acts and sharing creates giant impact. Take the step - download the app and experience giantgood.

Imagine connecting with what matters most - more meaning, joy and connection daily. Giantgood helps you take the actions youve been meaning to take - things like writing that thank you letter, calling your brother, or saying hello to a stranger - and connects you with what matters most by providing you with simple daily acts that can be completed in just minutes each day. The app is built on the idea that taking just one small step each day toward greater connection and growth creates a giant impact on yourself and the world. Giantgood helps simplify the path to deeper connection and joy, taking you from overwhelmed to "I got this."

Heres how it works:

- each day you receive a set of bite-sized acts to choose from, ranging from stand barefoot in the grass to buy a stranger a cup of coffee to call someone youve lost touch with recently." Pick one to complete and youll be on your way.

- if you are unable to complete an act, dont stress - youll get a fresh batch of acts the next day.

- strengthen your motivation and sense of connection by sharing an image of your daily acts with the giantgood community or with your social networks.

- connect with others in the giantgood community, see what they are doing, and feel inspired by the impact of the community as a whole.

- keep your momentum going by reviewing key metrics.

Research shows that things you measure are the things that you can change and improve. Using a simple interface, giantgood helps you measure your progress and stay on track with the things that are most important to you.

With giantgood, doing the things that really matter to you becomes simple and virtually effortless. In just a few minutes a day youll become more resilient, more mindful, more and more connected to others, unleashing your inner giant with every act.

Go ahead, try it: Hug a friend, stand in the grass or high-five a stranger. Youll quickly feel the benefits! Then download giantgood and begin experiencing a deeper sense of connection and joy today.

WHAT OTHERS ARE SAYING

"We planned our long overdue family reunion thanks to giantgood. I received an act to write to a family member to catch up which led to a group exchange to plan the intimate family reunion we have been putting off. It was just the spark we needed! Many thanks!!!! -- Sydney M.

Giantgood gave me more than a tool. I was initially interested in finding an easy log to help me keep track of how I was progressing in attempt to be more mindful - both inwardly and in my community. But as pilot user of giantgood, I really enjoyed the nudges to get out and connect. Far beyond just sending reminders, it gave me easy to implement ideas for way to connect. -- Jim O.

I loved the daily reminders they reminded me to be in the moment and do giantgood! I look forward to seeing what new giantgood I can explore each day and I loved getting the giantgood high five.

-- Hope P.

Read more about our terms and conditions here -

https://www.giantgood.com/terms-and-conditions

Read more about our privacy policy here -

https://www.giantgood.com/privacy-policy