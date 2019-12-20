X

The new get healthy @ Mobile App is your connection to a healthcare from the privacy of your office, home or wherever you might be besides a doctors office. get healthy @ gives you the convenience of accessing healthcare professionals in a fast and easy way through your smartphone or tablet. With our compassionate and experienced healthcare providers, you can rest assured that you are receiving the same care you would at the clinic just from the comfort of home. Our providers can diagnose, treat and prescribe medication if medically necessary.

Our healthcare providers are here to help diagnose and treat a variety of medical conditions, from the flu to pink eye to rashes and insect bites. Forget spending hours in a busy waiting room enjoy one-on-one attention from doctors in the comfort of your own home.

Non-emergency conditions we normally treat include:

Acne

Allergies

Cough

Flu-like Symptoms

Hypertension/Blood Pressure Check

Medication Refills

Rash

Respiratory Problems

Sinus Problems

Sore Throat/Strep Throat

Urinary Tract Symptoms

