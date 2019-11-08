our mission

Geolocated News will visually tell you current event about What, Where, When... Our mission is to geospatially and visually cover the real world's news. We are using geospatial technology to enhance and extend the broad news coverage, management, marketing and distribution.

Be Part of Our Community

Geolocated News was funded as a new type of the news organization. We provide the ease access platform for any individual freelancers who are eager to be a freelance photographer and journalist to capture and share the real world events with others. It is an opportunity for individual to get nothing to lose to earn an extra revenue.

Geolocated News Feeds

As an action of our mission, we capture / discover Geolcated News and provide the news feeds to newspapers and other organizations with a truly and visually contents. Our e-commerce payment method and content geo search make customers easily access the contents in 24/7. The deliverable contents are in JSON format including images.