X

geolocated news for Android

By Willy Liu Free

Developer's Description

By Willy Liu

our mission

Geolocated News will visually tell you current event about What, Where, When... Our mission is to geospatially and visually cover the real world's news. We are using geospatial technology to enhance and extend the broad news coverage, management, marketing and distribution.

Be Part of Our Community

Geolocated News was funded as a new type of the news organization. We provide the ease access platform for any individual freelancers who are eager to be a freelance photographer and journalist to capture and share the real world events with others. It is an opportunity for individual to get nothing to lose to earn an extra revenue.

Geolocated News Feeds

As an action of our mission, we capture / discover Geolcated News and provide the news feeds to newspapers and other organizations with a truly and visually contents. Our e-commerce payment method and content geo search make customers easily access the contents in 24/7. The deliverable contents are in JSON format including images.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release November 8, 2019
Date Added November 8, 2019
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft Authenticator

Free
Sign in is easy, convenient, and secure when you use Microsoft Authenticator.
Android
Microsoft Authenticator

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
Android
Indeed Job Search

Vault-Hide SMS,Pics & Videos,App Lock, Free backup

Free
Hide pictures, videos, SMS, call logs; lock apps; private bookmark and browser.
Android
Vault-Hide SMS,Pics & Videos,App Lock, Free backup

LinkedIn SlideShare

Free
Share your favorite presentations, or save professional content to read offline or later.
Android
LinkedIn SlideShare

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping