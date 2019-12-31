X

Gallery 2019 provides all best gallery features.

With advanced gallery features, arrange all of your photos and videos according to your date, time, events, location etc.

By Clicking on Gallery icon You Will get All Functionalities of photo editor, photo album, photo gallery, video editor, video player etc for all your photos and videos.

Features of Gallery :-

- Show Images or Videos in Grid view or List View.

- Multiple selection of Folders or images with Functionalities like move, copy, paste, hide, delete etc.

- Gallery Themes like Customize Theme color, layout, background color, text color.

- Hide Your Photos, Folders, Albums Easily.

- Support all The Video and image Formats like png, jpg, mkv, mp4, mov, avi, 3gp, flv etc.

- Gallery Album Zoom option like Pinch zoom, Single or Double Tap Zoom.

- Can Create photo Slideshow Of Selected Gallery images.

- Easy to share pictures on social media or any plateform.

- Show Photo, Video Details.

- Gallery Lock to hide videos or photos & protect with password.

- camera button to capture photos directly from gallery.

Other Functionalities of Gallery :-

Photo Editing -

- effects like zoom, rotate image, crop image, adjust brightness, zoom in zoom out etc.

Video Player -

- Can play, pause, delete, resume, check details and supports all video formats.

Image or Video Hiding -

- hide Your private Photos, videos or Albums by just single click on hide button.

photo Album -

- Create, Edit, ,Delete, Move Album.

- Customize album by listing order or Group by album set.

Download Now to get the Best Gallery Photo Album Expereince!

What's new in version 1.15

Release December 31, 2019
Date Added December 31, 2019
Version 1.15

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
