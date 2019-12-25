With futistics you can record all your trading activities in FIFA Ultimate Team. Register purchased players with all details, such as purchase price, purchase date, etc. Set the status to 'sold' and enter the sale price as soon as you resell it. The profit will be calculated automatically.

Keep track of which players you have bought for how much, and for what price you are most likely to sell a player. In addition, you have more statistics available. For example, you can see your top sales, your best-selling card versions, or the largest retailers. Either in tables or in clear charts.

Further features for the future are planned. Further statistics for trading as well as other functions beyond trading (SBC, FUT Champions, ...) will follow.

Please inform if you notice any bugs or if the app crashes. Either in a review in the Play Store or send an email.