SALE OFF 50% in one week!!!

This app is full video collection of Mickey Mouse. This app is contain :

- Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Full Episodes

- Full Mickey video from 1928 to 1995

- A Goofy Movie

- Mickey's Christmas Carol

- Mickey Saves Santa

- Everybody Loves Mickey

- Fantasia

- Fun And Fancy Free

- The Wizard Of Dizz

- Mickey's Great Outdoors

- Minnie Rella

- Mickey's Once Upon A Christmas

- Mickey and Donald Have a Farm

- Choo Choo Express

Special is :

- High video quality

- High speed to watch video

- Easy to view

P/S : Require Wifi or 3G, 4G