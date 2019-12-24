WISH management SNS curation media elements are included, to create a list of what you want to do, put together, of course, see WISH published official and other users comment copy as their own WISH With various support functions, such as receiving a push notification, you can help your WISH implementation.

Recommended for people bellow

- I am bored with the same everyday life

- Want to have something fun, want to be memorable

- WISH (Goals, dreams, what you want to do)

- I am interested in WISH of people with similar age, gender, and thinking styles

- I would like to refer to the ideas, know-how and process to realize

- I want to be an influencer in a specific field

- You are using Facebook, Twitter, Line

About WISH

- Search for WISH in the following categories: dreams, everyday, play, love, beauty, health, what to buy, travel, hobbies, eating and drinking, work, skill up, earning, social contribution, pets, family, adoring people, life events can do

- For example, you can see various WISH from daily life such as seeing the aurora in Canada, once in the world such as traveling around the world, to a tea ceremony in a dress, smiling everyday, etc. Will

Basic usage

- Register your area of interest, and find your own WISH from everyone's WISH

- Copy to WISH list as My WISH, and correct it according to your own goal setting, such as achievement deadline, budget, reminding time, etc.

- You can manage it as a private WISH, but by sharing it with a specific user such as a friend, family or lover, or sharing it to all users, you can manage tasks and share know-how together, or comment or like it. Can enhance motivation

- Official Blog: https://fulfiii.biz/