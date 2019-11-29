fruit punch is the 1st ever family-focused music streaming service where every song is individually programmed by experts for young families.

fruit punch provides peace of mind for parents through individually programmed, thoughtfully curated stations from K-Pop to Lullabies, Pop to Country fruit punch puts the fun in music again!

Discover all that fruit punch has to offer with an all-access 30-day free trial.

WHY DO PARENTS LOVE fruit punch?

It's fun.

fruit punch promotes music discovery that is exciting and healthy for kids, providing you a worry-free way to entertain your family.

With stations ranging from Pop to Country, Rock to Disney, you can engage in the listening experience with your children, while having the opportunity to expose them to a wide variety of genres. Were constantly adding new music every week from wide variety of artists.

fruit punch is designed with your kids in mind. Big, bold and bright buttons make it easy for your child to choose from dozens of exciting stations.

Its Safe.

Unlike other streaming services, every fruit punch song passes a multipoint approval process that ensures children will never hear anything inappropriate.

Not just a simple word filter, all music is pre-screened by experts for language and content.

For additional control, you can easily block specific stations and set daily time listening limits to encourage responsible listening.

All parent controls are secured from child access with a special password lock. Children will NEVER hear any ads, because fruit punch is completely advertising free.

Its Affordable.

fruit punch offers unlimited music streaming and fun for $3.99 per month or $29.99 for an entire year. Included with fruit punch is an all-access seven day free trial.

CUSTOMER SERVICE

We're here 7 days a week to answer any questions and hear how we can make fruit punch better for your family. You can message us at support@fruitpunchapp.com and we'll respond within 24 hours.

SUBSCRIPTION DETAILS

If you choose to subscribe, your iTunes account will be charged $3.99 every month, or $29.99 every year, beginning when you subscribe to fruit punch. Cancel anytime under Manage App Subscriptions in your iTunes Settings. To avoid auto-renew charges to your account, cancel at least 24 hours before the end of the free trial or current billing period.

Terms of Service: https://fruitpunchapp.com/terms/

Privacy Policy: https://fruitpunchapp.com/privacy/