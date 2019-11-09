Welcome to the frtyfves Artist App. Weve created this space for you to access the frtyfve team, connect and collaborate with some of the greatest independent talent out there, and get a first look into new brand partnerships and label projects as they are announced.

Note: this App is exclusively for Artists with music signed to frtyfve records.

Connect & Collaborate:

frtyfve works with an eclectic roster of independent artists day-in-day out. Through the app, youll be able to connect directly with fellow talent to set-up collaborations, share influences or just spread some mutual love.

Partnerships & Projects:

Were constantly striking groundbreaking partnerships with some of the biggest media outlets and brands in the world, connecting them with some of the most exciting talent out there. By using the frtyfve app, youll get a first-look at all new opportunities, so you can register your interest.

Your Artist Experience

We have a team dedicated to making sure you have the very best experience releasing music with us. You can connect with our dedicated Artist Experience team on the frtyfve app, who are on hand to answer questions, deliver marketing assets, and support you throughout your release. Theyre experts in growing a global fanbase, converting passive listeners into active fans, and creating engaging content, so make sure to get in touch!

So what are you waiting for, download the app and join the frtyfve community, we cant wait to chat!