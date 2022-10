Your memorable photo, a surprise message, or just about anything can be sent "frozen" to the future! Frozenote is a messaging mobile app that allows users to designate the time and date to unlock the message. The recipient receives notification when a message is created for him/her, but won't be able to view the contents until the pre-set time and date. This waiting time creates excitement! Would you like to send a memorial photo from today to yourself in a year, or a surprise message to your friend? It's all up to you what kind of excitement you wish to make and when that gift will be shared!FeaturesSenders Create a message with texts and a photo Designate the time and date to unlock the message (up to five years from the date created) Photos taken in the app will not be saved in camera roll of your device Can be sent to multiple recipients Frozenote saved in Outbox is not available for review until the time designated (no content change allowed meantime) You can sort frozenote in Outbox in different order (by the date created and by thawed date) Recipients A push notification displayed when a frozenote is received Email notification delivered when a frozenote is receivedFrozenotes delivered are shown in Inbox, but their content cannot be viewed until the designated timeA push notification displayed when a frozenote is thawed Email notification is sent on daily basis if there is any frozenote that has its released date on that day You can sort frozenote in Outbox in different order (by the date created, thawed date, and the date viewed)LanguagesEnglish, Japanese and Korean