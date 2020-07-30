Join or Sign In

friendship day wishes for Android

By StackFit Free

Developer's Description

By StackFit

Friendship day is the day to express your love, kindness, help-full nature, feelings about your friends. What better way to express your gratitude and love by sending beautiful, gif, cards and wishes. Sometimes its hard to figure out the right way to express the love. With this app you just choose a beautiful Friendship day wishes & send it!

Friendship Day Wishes app is collection of Cards, GIF, Wishes, Greetings and Photo Frame for this Friendship Day. You can share with your friends on the occasion of Friendship Day.

Highlights of the Friendship Day Wishes app:

GIF: Latest GIF collection for this Friendship Day and you can download and share easily.

Cards: Latest Cards collection this Friendship Day and you can download and share easily.

Quotes: Latest Quotes Collection for this Friendship Day and you can copy, listen and share wishes easily.

Photo Frame: Create a photo of your friend using many collection of photo frame.

App Features:

1. Happy Friendship Day

2. Happy Friendship Day Wishes

3. Happy Friendship Day GIF

4. Happy Friendship Day Photo Frame

5. Happy Friendship Day Photo Maker

6. Happy Friendship Day Cards

7. Happy Friendship Day Greetings

8. Happy Friendship Day Quotes

9. Happy Friendship Day Status

10. Download & Share

This app will cover all major festival that are celebrate in world. App will update when Festival change, so you can enjoy all festival around the world. Our next festival list - Diwali, Christmas, New Year, Womens Day, Easter, Mothers Day, Fathers Day and more.

Wish You a Happy Friendship Day 2020.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release July 30, 2020
Date Added July 30, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
