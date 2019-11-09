This is primarily a contact system, designed to use many modern technologies to achieve a satisfying user experience.

Anyone, single or in a relationship can use the app to find others of like mind or interest.

With a growing membership it will become the place to make acquaintance with new and interesting people.

It can be likened to a social network with an inbuilt forum and video contact service.

Members provide lost of detail about themselves, this is used in searching for people that match the requirements of the individual.

Personal details that could identify you are not stored on our servers, and email is handled by a third party provider. One of our main concerns is safety and security for all members. The only identifiable data will be that which you provide directly in your profile, which again is only visible to other members and administrative personnel.

Meet, make, enjoy and share with others. When necessary or when confident you can arrange to meet.

We will do all we can to make this a fun, enjoyable and worthwhile experience, but the main fact remain that this site is for its members.