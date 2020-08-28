Sign in to add and modify your software
freeland is an infinite prairie, away from buzz and noise, where you can mentally stay, rest and regain your strength and balance, through nature, solitude, and serenity.
joystick-free 360 view control
no quests, scores or points
no ads or in-app-purchases
other gems in the land:
ride bike
walk or jog
or swim with swan
play music and sing
or turn on radio
read poems
or paint paintings
bask in sunlight
or shower in rain
or stargaze alone
deep breathe
or deeply sob
picnic by the lake
cook by the creek
gather herbs
and make healing teas
meditate with incenses
dream with crystals
find a deer
or meet alpacas
no Internet connection required
freeland wont collect any user information
view our privacy policy for more details