freeland is an infinite prairie, away from buzz and noise, where you can mentally stay, rest and regain your strength and balance, through nature, solitude, and serenity.

joystick-free 360 view control

no quests, scores or points

no ads or in-app-purchases

other gems in the land:

ride bike

walk or jog

or swim with swan

play music and sing

or turn on radio

read poems

or paint paintings

bask in sunlight

or shower in rain

or stargaze alone

deep breathe

or deeply sob

picnic by the lake

cook by the creek

gather herbs

and make healing teas

meditate with incenses

dream with crystals

find a deer

or meet alpacas

no Internet connection required

freeland wont collect any user information

view our privacy policy for more details