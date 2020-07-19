Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

free zumba deluxe for Android

By BenJie Free

Developer's Description

By BenJie

free zumba deluxe is easy to play and very challenging.

How to play free zumba deluxe

1. Shooting to match three or more colored balls

2. Tap on the transmitter can swapping the current ball and the next ball

Features of free zumba deluxe

1. Bombs, Pause, Big Power, and other interesting props are available.

2. 200+ classical challenging levels.

3. ArcAde mode, challenge yourself to be the better one.

4. Fresh and beautiful style, bright and vibrant graphics & effects!

5. Many secret maps and paths to make the game more addictive and challenge.

6. Easy to learn and hard to master.

Game Skill

1. More balls and combos get more scores .

2. More chains get more scores .

3. Collect more stars not only get more scores but also unlock the next puzzle pack.

We believe that any bravest fans of marbles legend can succeed in this empire blast craziness, rules of survival!

Now you can explore the challenging the blast game on your lovely device.

Thanks every game players! Any suggestion is welcome!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.3

General

Release July 19, 2020
Date Added July 19, 2020
Version 2.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Words With Friends 2 - Word Game

Free
Challenge your intelligence, vocabulary, and ingenuity by the legendary competitive brain teaser.
Android
Words With Friends 2 - Word Game

Classic Words Solo

Free
Classic Words Solo is the number one word game to play against your smartphone or tablet (solitaire mode).
Android
Classic Words Solo

Plague Inc.

Free
Infect the world.
Android
Plague Inc.

Bejeweled Blitz

Free
Play the world's #1 puzzle game. Match three gems for 60 sparkly seconds of fun.
Android
Bejeweled Blitz

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now