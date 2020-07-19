free zumba deluxe is easy to play and very challenging.

How to play free zumba deluxe

1. Shooting to match three or more colored balls

2. Tap on the transmitter can swapping the current ball and the next ball

Features of free zumba deluxe

1. Bombs, Pause, Big Power, and other interesting props are available.

2. 200+ classical challenging levels.

3. ArcAde mode, challenge yourself to be the better one.

4. Fresh and beautiful style, bright and vibrant graphics & effects!

5. Many secret maps and paths to make the game more addictive and challenge.

6. Easy to learn and hard to master.

Game Skill

1. More balls and combos get more scores .

2. More chains get more scores .

3. Collect more stars not only get more scores but also unlock the next puzzle pack.

We believe that any bravest fans of marbles legend can succeed in this empire blast craziness, rules of survival!

Now you can explore the challenging the blast game on your lovely device.

Thanks every game players! Any suggestion is welcome!