free zumas game for Android

Developer's Description

free zumas game is a classic and addictive game.

easy to play but hard to master.

Features that must be known

1. Two game modes : puzzle mode, arcade mode;

2. Different the other game's path bring you different experience;

3. Map carefully designed to make the game more enjoyable;

4. Stop,Back,Slowly,Bombs and many interesting props waiting for your exploration;

5. Amazing graphics, excite animation and beautiful music;

6. Easy to learn, but difficult to become master;

7. Play for all those ages. No Violence, crude pictures inside game (Suitable regarding kids and children);

8. Friendly user interface and one-touch game control;

9. The best of time killers games;

10. All free;

How To Play

1. Match three or more colored balls to blast.

2. Tap on the transmitter can swapping the current ball and the next ball.

3. Combo and Chain will increase score

4. More balls, higher score

Let's download King free zumas game and begin the fantastic adventure in the games world!

Any suggestion is welcome !

Release July 19, 2020
Date Added July 19, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

