Classic puzzle fun for the young ones! -in HD-Your young child will have so much fun discovering the animal kingdom and learning about diverse human cultures. Lively and colorfully designed pictures make it a true joy for your child to put the puzzle together.There is an indisputably clear correlation between positive emotions and their effect on learning. In this regard, your child will learn, through fun and joy, to establish the correlation between fantastic depictions and his/her intimate surroundings.The puzzle pieces can be maneuvered with the finger to the designated positions.This enables your child to improve his/her hand-eye coordination and establishes a tactile connection to the puzzle, through which the learning effect is further enhanced.Three levels of difficulty ease your child into the world of puzzles, depending on his/her age and faculties.In "Easy" mode, the picture is made up of 4 puzzle pieces with the same alignment. This provides your child with a quick sense of achievement and establishes an initial logical correlation between the abstract picture and phenomena from his/her familiar surroundings.In "Medium" mode, not only has the number of puzzle pieces increased, the alignment of the pieces is also random. Your child will learn, by clicking and turning the appropriate puzzle pieces, to bring objects into the correct spacial context.In "Hard" mode, the image template has been omitted (which the child previously had as a reference point for positioning the puzzle pieces) and the number of puzzle pieces has also been increased. This will train your child's memory and establish his/her independent discovery of logical relationships, not only among puzzle pieces but also among the depicted objects, animals and people.After mastery of the overall task of solving puzzles, colorful balloons appear. These balloons can be burst with a touch of your child's finger and move at various speeds. This also requires some dexterity, and your child will be further motivated through the feeling of being rewarded.This puzzle game for young children is like a little visit to the zoo on a rainy day, during a boring flight or on a long train ride.This game can also bring some much-needed peace on car rides, which is great for parents who need to concentrate on driving.Child safety and parental controls:This game is free of advertisements and contains measures that prevent your child from leaving the current game, making unwanted purchases or inadvertently exiting the application.We wish your child lots of fun, and we wish you a few relaxing days!