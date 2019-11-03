behold the beauty of dolphin on your android screen. dolphins are marine mammals closely related to whales and porpoises. there are almost forty species of dolphin in 17 genera. they vary in size from 1.2 am or for ft and 40 kg (90 lb) (maui's dolphin), up to 9.5 m (30 ft) and 10 tonnes (9.8 long tons 11 short tons) the orca or killer whale. get this live wallpapers dolphins and aquatic animals now. they are found worldwide, mostly in the shallower seas of the continental shelves and are carnivores, eating mostly fish and squid. dolphin screensaver, delfin, dolphin live wallpaper, dolphin ride, jumping dolphin, free the family delphinidae, the largest in the cetacean order, evolved relatively recently, about ten million years ago during the miocene. modern dolphin shows skeletons have two small, rod-shaped pelvic bones thought to be vestigial hind limbs. in october 2006, an unusual bottlenose dolphin was captured in japan it had small fins on each side of its genital slit, which scientists believe to be an unusually pronounced development of these vestigial hind limbs. dolphin backgrounds. dolphin pearls is a marine mammal. this is marine animals and free dolphin live wallpaper.

dolphins have a streamlined fusiform body, adapted for fast swimming. the tail fin, called the fluke, is used for propulsion while the pectoral fins, together with the entire tail section, provide directional control. the dorsal fin, in those species that have one, provides stability while swimming. though varying by species, basic coloration patterns are shades of grey, usually with a lighter underside and often with lines and patches of different hue and contrast. the head contains the melon, a round organ used for echolocation. in many species, elongated jaws form a distinct beak species such as the bottlenose have a curved mouth which looks like a fixed smile and playful. the dolphin brain is large and highly complex, and is different in structure from that of most land mammals. dolphins are often regarded as one of earth's most intelligent ocean animals. dolphins are social, living in pods of up to a dozen individuals. in places with a high abundance of food, pods can merge temporarily, forming a superpod such groupings may exceed 1,000 dolphins.

