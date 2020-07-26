Who among you hates to make his smartphone a source of income for money?

Even if simple money is up to $ 10 a day, is not it good to earn at least $ 100 a month or win some gifts every day for a simple service such as apps and games, watching promotions, etc.?

Well, cut money gives you a job from your phone whether you're an advertiser or a publisher of Android apps and games. It's very useful for everyone who works or wants to work online.

How do I benefit from cut money an advertiser?

An advertiser is the average user who uses the app for the purpose of making money from them only.

When you install the Earn money application on your phone you can register easily and you will find many points and gifts waiting for you, and to get thousands of points a day you should try applications and games as well as your views of videos or take some actions on your phone such as registration in a site or enter your phone number ... etc

You can cut more points by sharing your app with your friends. This gives you 100 points per share and 150 points for those who have installed the app on your way.

How do you benefit from earning money as a publisher?

Publisher is a person who creates, promotes, or markets its own apps and games.

If you are a publisher of applications, games or CPA offers and want to market them and get better results, earning money is an opportunity to improve and increase your profits. You can use in-app points if you exceed 100 points in marketing or promoting your apps, games, In case you invest money in your projects.

App features in creating ad campaigns for publisher presentations:

1 - You can select the country where you want to show the show and will not appear in other countries so that users do not know which offers have more points.

2 - The display with more points appears in the foreground.

3 - The length of the video to be viewed by the user in full and then add points.

4 - Confidential protection of the use of the proxy.

5 - Statistics of your points invested, installations and views appear on the Offers page.

6 - - Name the Package Name for applications and games to be verified.

7 - When the points run out, the display disappears automatically.

8 - View every display once a day for the user, to avoid cheating members.

The price of offers within the application earn money?

1 - Every day entry gives you the application of 20 to 100 points per day and it varies depending on your area or on the basis of the large number of users and access to the day.

2 - You will also get ten to forty points every hour watching a short video ad, and this depending on the region or the number of requests for advertising.

3 - Offers vary points, there are offers up to more than 1500 points depending on the status of points by the publisher or by country, and some offers if directed to Moroccans, for example, will not appear in other countries, and the most offers to all countries.

The price of the application of earn money?

The price of the points varies depending on how you draw your points. This is an example:

1000 points = $ 1 on PayPal.

1800 points = $ 2 on PayPal.

How to draw money?

You can withdraw your points through many of our accepted electronic payment methods:

- PayPal

Google Play Cards

- Bayer

-free fire

- Western Union .

- Use points in in-app advertising campaigns.

If you have a problem about how to use the application please feel free to contact us!

And do not forget to evaluate the application five stars and thank you all.