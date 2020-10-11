Join or Sign In

free Guide For Among Us - Tips & Tricks for Android

By Queen.App Free

Developer's Description

By Queen.App

Crewmates need to stick together and gather enough information about each other to determine who the Imposters are, then convince their allies to "eliminate" them.

Imposter

The Imposters look exactly like Crewmates, only evil. The Imposters have three ways of winning: Killing enough Crewmates to have the majority, booting them out the airlock or managing to destroy the Reactor or Oxygen supply.

The Imposters have to blend in with the Crewmates, taking them out and lying their way through the emergency meetings.

Guide Among Us With attractive appearance and easy navigation to use, there is a step by step guide that show you how to play Among Us.

Features :

- Simple, Fast and light:

- We focuses on simplicity of the app, which gives great performance & battery efficiency.

- Unique design.

- walkthrough of Fortnite in HD and excellent 4K quality.

- Amazing tips that you will need to know

Thank you for your time. Download the app, and embark on your journey to becoming a Among Us god!

FEEDBACK - Have any complaints regarding the app interface? Send in your feedback! We love listening to feedback from users, and will do our best to conduct regular updates and come up with new, exciting features.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 11, 2020
Date Added October 11, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
