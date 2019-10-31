"fred :-)" is an interactive work of fiction for smartphones. In this application, the smartphone speaks to the user as if he or she were its friend , hoping to start a relationship. The experience relies on a smartphones many sensors (touchscreen, front-facing camera, microphone, accelerometer, gyroscope). Through a series of interactions, "fred :-)" enables us to become aware of the constraints and possibilities of our smartphone and makes us reflect on the relationship we have with this device.

Please allow access to the various sensors (camera, microphone ...) before embarking on the experience. No data will be collected.

Authors:

Serge BOUCHARDON

Marion COISNARD

Martin DELABRE

Maxime GARNIER

Huichuan LI

Marie MARGERAND

Marion SCHILDKNECHT

Alexandre TRUONG

Nicolas VIGNE

Yihui YANG

English Voices:

Valrie BOUCHARDON

Luc COSTERMANS

French Voices:

Martin DELABRE

Marie MARGERAND