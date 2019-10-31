X

fred :-) for Android

By Serge Bouchardon Free

Developer's Description

By Serge Bouchardon

"fred :-)" is an interactive work of fiction for smartphones. In this application, the smartphone speaks to the user as if he or she were its friend , hoping to start a relationship. The experience relies on a smartphones many sensors (touchscreen, front-facing camera, microphone, accelerometer, gyroscope). Through a series of interactions, "fred :-)" enables us to become aware of the constraints and possibilities of our smartphone and makes us reflect on the relationship we have with this device.

Please allow access to the various sensors (camera, microphone ...) before embarking on the experience. No data will be collected.

Authors:

Serge BOUCHARDON

Marion COISNARD

Martin DELABRE

Maxime GARNIER

Huichuan LI

Marie MARGERAND

Marion SCHILDKNECHT

Alexandre TRUONG

Nicolas VIGNE

Yihui YANG

English Voices:

Valrie BOUCHARDON

Luc COSTERMANS

French Voices:

Martin DELABRE

Marie MARGERAND

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4

General

Release October 31, 2019
Date Added October 31, 2019
Version 1.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Floor Plan Creator

Free
Create and share floor plans easily.
Android
Floor Plan Creator

Adobe Photoshop Sketch

Free
Expressive painting with multiple brushes and layers.
Android
Adobe Photoshop Sketch

Sildurs vibrant shaders for MCPE

Free
Reveal the true wonder of the picturesque, admirably modified world of sheer craftsmanship.
Android
Sildurs vibrant shaders for MCPE

Sticker islami for WhatsApp WAStickerApps

Free
bismillah hirrahman nirrahim...
Android
Sticker islami for WhatsApp WAStickerApps

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping