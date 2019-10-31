"fred :-)" is an interactive work of fiction for smartphones. In this application, the smartphone speaks to the user as if he or she were its friend , hoping to start a relationship. The experience relies on a smartphones many sensors (touchscreen, front-facing camera, microphone, accelerometer, gyroscope). Through a series of interactions, "fred :-)" enables us to become aware of the constraints and possibilities of our smartphone and makes us reflect on the relationship we have with this device.
Please allow access to the various sensors (camera, microphone ...) before embarking on the experience. No data will be collected.
Authors:
Serge BOUCHARDON
Marion COISNARD
Martin DELABRE
Maxime GARNIER
Huichuan LI
Marie MARGERAND
Marion SCHILDKNECHT
Alexandre TRUONG
Nicolas VIGNE
Yihui YANG
English Voices:
Valrie BOUCHARDON
Luc COSTERMANS
French Voices:
Martin DELABRE
Marie MARGERAND
