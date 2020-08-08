fotodust App - Save your memory and Share your memory.

fotodust is the best photo sharing app & video sharing app for android devices. Use this app to transfer, backup photos, and allow secure cloud storage of your photos, images & videos.

fotodust (foto download upload storage) smartly synchronizes your photos & videos automatically into backup storage, which is organized and easy to share. You can share your photos and videos to your friends and family privately & globally. You can access your synced photos from any mobile device anywhere securely. Data privacy is the highest priority for us, your data will be protected with secured encryption and multilayer authentication methods.

With signup, you get 2 GB FREE cloud storage.

Photo & Video Sharing App Key Features

Store and share memories: You can store your photos and videos automatically and you can securely share pics privately.

Save your memories and time: Auto deletion of synced photos and videos from the device will save your memory of phone and time. fotodust offers to exclude synchronization of blur photos and videos.

Cloud Storage: App provides cloud photo storage, secure photo gallery sync for all android devices.

Privacy & Secure: You can share your photos, albums and videos in private groups (family and friends) and you can customise the privacy feature. Your data is encrypted with high security standards. You can share memories.

Easy Operation: fotodust is an easy image sharing app which is smartly designed so that elderly also can operate with ease. If someone doesn't have an email id they can sign-in with a mobile number.

Secured photo sharing for Friend & Family: It not only allows you to share your photos and videos but also you can comment on your posts and your friends' posts.

Customizable: You can customise privacy feature of the photos and videos that you share in your groups, So that no one can access (download or share) your photos and videos without your permission.

Organized View: Your photos and videos are automatically organised in folders by month and year collage views. you can search for any photo or video by date, year or location.

Account Access: You can sign in with either mobile number, email or Facebook account. You can also upgrade storage for Account.

Download fotodust app and you will find it as a best photo sharing app for photo transfer, secure image sharing, secure photo storage, video sharing, share photos online, secure cloud storage, back up photos, private photos, photo sync, photo gallery app, photo locker app and much more exciting features.

Install fotodust for android devices & enjoy high speed photo sharing experience that you will love to use.