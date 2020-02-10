X

formula car crazy police chase 2020 for Android

By Funny Play Games Free

Developer's Description

By Funny Play Games

Do you want to escape from the police and become a real formula car driver in the action-packed streets of the dazzling city?

The perfect formula car 3D driving simulator is ready for you now!

formula carcrazy police chase 2020 is one of the most addictive gameplay of formula car racing games, with superb graphics and good interaction design.

***Attention! Police cars are very powerful and fast! Be brave to defeat them and drive as fast as you can!

Why should you download formula carcrazy police chase 2020 game?

formula car crazy police chase 2020 is very easy to play with simple driving controls!

formula car crazy police chase 2020 provides 3D realistic formula cars with high quality graphics.

How to play?

- Choose the formula car you want.

- Both touch and tilt to control the formula cars!

- Drive as fast as you can to escape the police.

formula car crazy police chase 2020 Features

3 amazing formula car.

Stunning HD graphics

ABS, ESP, TCS.

Tablet support and full HD support.

Realistic police car and street racing car.

Drifting skills.

Amazing big ramps.

Download now to experience this unique formula car -crazy police chase 2020 game!

Your views and suggestions are important for us..

Please, feel free to email us at burakcakmak.ce@gmail.com and let us know from you so we can continue to bring you the best experiences and updates!

What's new in version 2

Release February 10, 2020
Date Added February 10, 2020
Version 2

Operating Systems Android
Requires Android 5.0 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
