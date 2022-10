footoo is a location based mobile photo-sharing social network. We make it easier for you to communicate with strangers nearby, and friends anywhere, via photos taken by your iPhone.In footoo, you can create and maintain a fantastic personal profile. You can also keep track of your footprints in travel on online map. Based on footoo's easy-going design, our users enjoy far more Likes,Followers and interactions than they do in other apps.Come, and find out what a wonderful world it is.Feedback: help@bendiinc.comWeibo: @bendiWeChat: Bendiinc