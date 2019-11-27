X

football juggling note for iOS

By aplicat $0.99

Record football juggling exercises.

You can check your growth and practice pace with graphs and calendars.

Voice input is convenient.

"10 times"

"left foot 10 times"

"head 10 times"

You can talk and record.

If it is only numbers, recording is easy even if it is not voice, but only one foot, football juggling etc. can be easily input if you specify a title, such as lifting.

Since you can talk and record, even children can record it.

What's new in version

Release November 27, 2019
Date Added November 27, 2019

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
