X

football jersey keyboard theme for Android

By Hello Cool Keyboard For 2017 Feb. Free

Developer's Description

By Hello Cool Keyboard For 2017 Feb.

Please take the time to rate and comment, and your comments will help us improve our work and create a more beautiful theme!

Brazil team record extremely brilliant, almost the big cup champion, Brazil team known as the world's most famous and most successful national football team. Let the Brazilian team fans, support Brazil, support the Brazilian football keyboard theme.

Football has always been close to the activities of human beings, whether it is the Chinese Song Dynasty Cuju or to the modern 2017 football match, football game is swept the world.

Love football to support the Brazilian team.Football blowing a great industrial chain, including soccer betting industry football club club football player.The world famous football federation is fifa. Great Britain has sfa Scotland Football Association, uefa European Football Association and so on.They are estimated to have a collection of celebrity jerseys.

The emoticons keyboard can meet your life

Personalize your chat and notebook entry.

Main features Features:

massive expression library

rich theme and plug-in support

toolbar and shortcut keys custom

Gesture support and voice support

Special Note on Privacy

Full Specifications

What's new in version 10001003

General

Release October 11, 2019
Date Added October 11, 2019
Version 10001003

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Nova Launcher

Free
The highly customizable, performance driven, home screen.
Android
Nova Launcher

Microsoft Launcher

Free
Personalize your Android device to match your style with wallpapers, theme colors, icon packs and more.
Android
Microsoft Launcher

Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

Free
Action Launcher brings the best features of Pixel Launcher and Android Pie to your device.
Android
Action Launcher: Pixel Edition

GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Free
Customize your home screen, menu and even lock screen interface with 3D effects.
Android
GO Launcher - 3D parallax Themes & HD Wallpapers

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping