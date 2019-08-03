foobar2000 mobile is an advanced audio player for mobile devices.

Main features:

* Supported audio formats: MP3, MP4, AAC, Vorbis, Opus, FLAC, WavPack, WAV, AIFF, Musepack.

* Gapless playback.

* ReplayGain support - automatic playback volume adjustment.

* Supports playback and downloading music from UPnP media servers.

* Appearance can be customized with skin files (basic black and white themes inlcuded with the app).