foobar2000 for iOS

By Resolute Limited Free

foobar2000 mobile is an advanced audio player for mobile devices.

Main features:

* Supported audio formats: MP3, MP4, AAC, Vorbis, Opus, FLAC, WavPack, WAV, AIFF, Musepack.

* Gapless playback.

* ReplayGain support - automatic playback volume adjustment.

* Supports playback and downloading music from UPnP media servers.

* Appearance can be customized with skin files (basic black and white themes inlcuded with the app).

What's new in version 1.1.46

Release August 3, 2019
Date Added August 3, 2019
Version 1.1.46

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 7
Downloads Last Week 0
