foobar2000 mobile is an advanced audio player for mobile devices.
Main features:
* Supported audio formats: MP3, MP4, AAC, Vorbis, Opus, FLAC, WavPack, WAV, AIFF, Musepack.
* Gapless playback.
* ReplayGain support - automatic playback volume adjustment.
* Supports playback and downloading music from UPnP media servers.
* Appearance can be customized with skin files (basic black and white themes inlcuded with the app).
