Developer's Description By Habari

Followme app its an exclusive social media application/website and service that allows our artist to collect, organize, and share digital content about themselves and their lives. The Followme app service is available at www.followmeapp.com Members can collect, organize, and share currently includes photos,videos music and information related to photos and video including comments, captions, location information, and other types of information about and relating to pictures.About Artist Subscription : User can follow artist To see normal Post and Subscribe them To see their Exclusive post (Photo, Video, Audio) Subscription Charges: - Per Artist Subscription user have to pay $1.99 for month- Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase- Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period- Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase-No cancellation of the current subscription is allowed during active subscription periodFor more Information http://www.followmeapp.com/user/privacy-policy.php