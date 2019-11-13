Fly for Less with the flyadeal App.

Our app allows you to search and book flights with flyadeal in the easiest and most convenient way.

We are flyadeal, Saudi Arabias new Low Fare Airline.

Based in Jeddah, we are a sister company of Saudia Airlines with a desire to take you where you want to go.

We are low cost. We are high value. We give you choices so you pay for what you want. We have a generous cabin baggage allowance, extra leg room, onboard shopping and pre order meals. Fly with just your backpack or indulge in a good seat and a hot meal.

Our fleet of brand new Airbus A320 aircraft is straight off the production line. Our seats are comfortable and they all feature USB charging.

Welcome to flyadeal, the newest star in the sky. Safe travels.