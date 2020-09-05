Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

flowers from the ribbon for Android

By raisaquratu Free

Developer's Description

By raisaquratu

as we have seen that making a variety of ways and materials is used. but here we have provided a tutorial on how to make flower crafts from ribbons in the form of an image gallery application. flower craft from this ribbon is very interesting because this one craft is very beautiful because many teenagers love it. not just teenagers, even from children to adults who like it.

with this tutorial image gallery application, we hope this simple application can be useful for all who want to be creative with ribbons. because it is very easy to find material and how to make it even said it is very easy if we can follow the procedure.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 7.0

General

Release September 5, 2020
Date Added September 5, 2020
Version 7.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Floor Plan Creator

Free
Create and share floor plans easily.
Android
Floor Plan Creator

Adobe Photoshop Sketch

Free
Expressive painting with multiple brushes and layers.
Android
Adobe Photoshop Sketch

Sildurs vibrant shaders for MCPE

Free
Reveal the true wonder of the picturesque, admirably modified world of sheer craftsmanship.
Android
Sildurs vibrant shaders for MCPE

Sticker islami for WhatsApp WAStickerApps

Free
bismillah hirrahman nirrahim...
Android
Sticker islami for WhatsApp WAStickerApps

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now