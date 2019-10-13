Floor Gymnastics is one of the Olympic sports that we can usually encounter in every opportunity for a major Olympic event held in a different country each year, in this sport itself relies on several techniques which are of course different from each athlete who does, there are some athletes who it might work with the techniques it learns itself but there are also athletes who succeed because of the training of their coach who has a lot of experience in the world of flooring itself. Whatever technique is available to the athletes, everything is inseparable from the basics that have been there before, so that finally it can create some floor gymnastic techniques to become a technique that is often used during the gymnastics floor matches themselves.

Here are some techniques used in floor gymnastics: