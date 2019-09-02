floodup is a scientific app that allows you to view and share, in real time, observations of floods and their effects. It has been developed by the Meteorological Hazards Analysis Team (GAMA) of the Department of Astronomy and Meteorology of the University of Barcelona. This application forms part of the UB mobility project.The FLOOD-UP project is funded by the Spanish Foundation for Science and Technology (FECYT) Ministry of Economy and Competitiveness (MINECO).