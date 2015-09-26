A recent New York Times article (1) cited three conditions necessary to make close friends: "proximity; repeated, unplanned interactions; and a setting that encourages people to let their guard down and confide in each other".float is an app designed to help you find more repeated, unplanned interactions with local people in your area. With float, you can:- Send spontaneous invitations ("floats") to your contacts and other float users- Schedule group social events without resorting to annoying group text messages- Discover open-to-the-public gatherings created by others in your area, including searching by type of event and seeing events on a map- Set up your own public gatherings/events ("public floats") to meet others that share your interests in your area- Find social events that match your interests while you're traveling to a new city(1) http://www.nytimes.com/2012/07/15/fashion/the-challenge-of-making-friends-as-an-adult.html