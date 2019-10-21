You have to flip a plastic empty bottle in the very exciting arcade game Bottle Flip 2D! Make the bottle jump or even double flip. How? Just tap the screen at the right moment and jump!

Explore different rooms, jump on all sorts of objects: floor, tables, chairs, and so on. Train your agility, develop coordination, control the strength and distance of the jump. And most importantly - calculate the distance perfectly because it depends on whether you can get to the finish line and win!

1000 levels! Enjoy!