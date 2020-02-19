Very useful to help you to Miss any Call and caller id, sms in dark night even mobile phone is in Vibrate or silent mood. Free color flashlight alert on call and sms will blink/alert the camera LED color flash light and notify with camera ultimate flashlight alert 2 notification for brightest flash on call and SMS message notification alerts fach.

Best free Flash on Call and SMS: Automatic led flash light 2019 on SMS App. Enable blinking LED flashlight for incoming calls & sms messages. Color flashlight on call alert when you received incoming call & sms. When device is ringing or new SMS or MMS message is received brightest flash on call and sms blinking alert notify you. color Flash light alerts on call is a smart tool to remind you of incoming call or SMS with camera flashlight. So this flash on call and ultimate flash light alerts 2 on SMS notify you clearly by flash light alerts with LED torch light.

Super bright Flash on Call and SMS is simple, easy to customize. Flash alerts uses camera flash notification for call notifications alerts and SMS notification alerts. Flash on call and SMS or text free. You can use this application as flash blink on notifications, flash light on call, flash alerts on call, flash alerts notifications, Bright Flashlight on call and sms.

Get our free phone color alert now! and impress your friends with color flash.

Special Features :

Set flashlight alerts ON or OFF time for call alerts and sms flash alerts notifications

Set the number of flash light per message.

Flash on call and sms is a low battery consuming app

Bright Automatic flashlight can turn ON or OFF all the blink flash alerts with a single tap

Ringing Automatic flash light when you have incoming Call, incoming SMS.

Flash on call and sms can be set to work in any phone mode ( Ring, Vibrate, Silent )

Turn off flashlight alerts when battery low, help save battery

Regulate blinking flash light frequency for this flash alerts

Flashlight alerts intervals for call adjustment.

Flash light alerts on call and sms is a low memory consuming app

This Led flash alerts and ringing flash light helps you do not miss any call or sms

Choose your incoming SMS Flashlight alert mode from several ones.

Set flash light alerts ON for SMS message or call.

Switch ON flashlight alerts only on locked device state to save battery

Choose your incoming call Flash light alert mode from several ones.

Use LED flash on call and sms when:

You need to identify caller but can't turn your phone on ( in a conference or meeting )

You're in a noisy location and can't hear your ring tone (coffee shops, parties)

You have to keep your phone on silent but still need to know who's texting (movie theaters, plays, baby sleeping, etc.)

Flash on Call and SMS will give you flash light notifications which are useful at many times.Fully customizable flashlight led torch light ! A cool flash light alerts or flash alerts application. When you receive a call, new text message, the flash will blink with this flashlight alerts.

Flash blinking/flash on Call and SMS message app is user friendly and really easy to use. Ultimate flashlight alert 2 and new flash on Call 2019 and automatic flash on SMS has a variety of options included in it.LED torch light Blink interval and Flashlight blink on missed call smart notifications count on incoming call and SMS can be controlled within this flash on call and sms App.