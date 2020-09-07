Ringing Color Flashlight on: Call and SMS Alerts Pro with superbrightleds like iPhone now for android and Samsung. Get Flashlight on blink on call and SMS. This feature will help you when you get a call or sms by super bright flash alert of the camera for all apps.

Get now flash notification for Samsung and Android and color light app on major applications for FREE with Pro Features. Best light flash superbrightleds when ring and text. Comes with color notification for front camera. you will also get for free flash alert for all notification messenger Facebook apps.

This is the you can get of flash alert when you get a text message or a call for android phone.

FEATURES

- Easy Setup

- Color light app

- Superbrightleds

- Blinking Frequency and Bright Color Flash notification for samsung,

- Custom blinking flash timer,

- Choose apps to get notified with a super LED Flash.

call flash alert for calls an easy app designed for helping you to get alerted by flash blink when its incoming call or incoming SMS,

**How to use dancing flash alert on call flash and SMS:

1-OPEN led flashlight alert app

2-CLICK on setting button to adjust flashlight alert application

3-MANAGE flash alert for calls options

4-CHANGE Flash alert for SMS blinking time

5-adjust app led notifications blinking flashlight alert color

6- save changes

**options:

1-easy to enable and disable flash alert call

2-Don't miss any call or SMS

3-flash alert disabled automatically when the battery is low

4- you android phone flashing on the incoming notifications from Facebook, WhatsApp notifications, and other apps

new settings added:

front camera flash blink on call and SMS and notification apps(if available on your android phone)

back camera flash blink on call SMS and notification apps

adjust blink time on SMS and speed of call flash alert

PS:

please feel free to contact us for any questions on flashlight.tool@gmail.com