Suit up with the coolest and the most powerful jetpacks ever made and also the lovely clothes, Barry Yang, the lovable hero on a one-way trip to adventure ,the most crazy adventure you have ever experience. After lift-off, simply touch the screen to ascend and release to descend, raining bullets, bubbles, rainbows and lasers downwards as you fly towards higher and higher scores! Keen reflexes are your best weapon to avoid the obstacles in your path. These include lasers, electricity fields and even guided missiles, but thankfully there will be even more goodies to pick up and help Barry along the way. Stay out of harm and you'll reach massive scores, beat your friends on the online leaderboards!IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PARENTSThis game may contain:- The ability to purchase optional content using real money. You can disable in-app purchases in the settings menu of your device.- Links to external social networking sites intended for users over the age of 13.