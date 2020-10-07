Fizioo application

Application for physiotherapy and rehabilitation services at home

Fizioo is a landmark of rehabilitation in The Middle East

SERVICES

1- Chest or cardiopulmonary rehabilitation

rehabilitation post open heart surgeries, ICU and major surgeries, Pulmonary rehabilitation of all chest disease .

2- Neurological rehabilitation

rehabilitation of neurological diseases and after strokes. Rehabilitation of quadriplegic, hemiplegic and paraplegic cases. Rehabilitation of patients with nerve neuritis, polyneuropathy, myopathy, gullian barre syndrome and multiple sclerosis. Rehabilitation of Parkinsonism and post brain surgeries .

3- Orthopedic rehabilitation

Rehabilitation post fractures and joints replacement. Rehabilitation of sports injuries and its operations. Treatment of spine pain,deformities and spondylosis. Treatment of spinal disc prolapse and spondylolithesis. Rehabilitation after spine surgeries and treatment of bone deformities and joint arthritis .

4- Geriatric rehabilitation

Rehabilitation of old age patients and their diseases.... Rehabilitation of patients with alzaheimer and bed ridden patients. Rehabilitation of patients who have balance and movement problems

5- Pediatric rehabilitation

Rehabilitation of children with cerebral palsy , erb 's palsy, down syndrome, delayed milestones, spina bifida, autism and congiental anomalies .