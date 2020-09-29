Fixonclick is a Services Matching application which brings together the Consumers and Service Providers on a single platform.

For Consumers:

It is a trusted resource for Consumers looking to find the best local Service Providers in Categories such as Car repair, General Maintenance, Events, Personal Services, Business Services and more.

For Service Providers:

We help local Service Providers find quality Customers and differentiate themselves in a competitive marketplace. The business model empowers the young SME entrepreneurs to get a clear market analysis to do better business by effectively managing and planning their resources through our e-commerce portal.

With Fixonclick the users (both consumers and service providers) will get a single platform where all their needs, be it the acquisition of a service or getting business, will be met by a few clicks.