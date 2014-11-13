X

five59 for iOS

By Camden Ashwood Media

By Camden Ashwood Media
five59 Mobile App Description: Every day at #five59 pm take a photo of whatever is in front of you. At five59 pm every day when you get an alarm and alert notification, you then have five minutes and 59 seconds to take a photo of whatever is front of you. The app saves your daily images into an easy to use gallery. From the gallery you are able to share your daily photo to Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. The time five59 pm is a threshold point from day to night, from work to home, from friends to family. When using the five59 app to take a daily photo, you are able to see the patterns in your life. THIS is what you are doing every day at five59. Features: - Landscape and portrait photos- Share to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram- Gallery of your daily images- Refreshing design- Pleasing alarm sound- Push notification at five59 every day- Simple to use- Five minute fifty nine second window to capture the perfect photoConnect with us: http://facebook.com/getfive59http://twitter.com/five59http://instagram.com/getfive59http://www.getfive59.com

What's new in version 1.1

Fixed: iPhone 5s daily reminder coming in at the wrong timeFixed: iPhone 5s share hangingFixed: iPhone 6 multiple image capture in daily window

Release June 22, 2016
Date Added November 13, 2014
Version 1.1

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Compatible with: iphone4, ipad2wifi, ipad23g, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
