The aim of the game is one of the four edges to achieve five equal numbers and as often as possible.Move the number (1, 2 or 3) in the inner square to one of the four edges and form a single series of numbers of five equal numbers. Is on the edge at this point already a number then the two numbers are added. The highest sum is 12thFor five equal numbers are getting the following points and the series of numbers will be deleted and can be refilled.For five of 1, 2, 3 or 4 you get 3 points.For five of 5 you get 10 points.For five of 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 or 11 you get 1 point.For five of 12 you get 7 points.If a number line is completely empty you get a bonus of 10 points for each empty number line.Your high score will be entered into the rankings. Develop the right strategy and win over players in the world.