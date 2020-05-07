Fit.Healthy.me is an application that allows users to easily track their weight, body mass index (BMI) and steps, as well as compare these measures with other users of the application and selected buddies. Tracking is facilitated by integration of fit.Healthy.me with the Fitbit Application Programming Interface, so that measures collected by Fitbit devices such as the Fitbit Flex bracelet or the Fitbit Aria wireless weight scale are continuously synced and displayed in fit.Healthy.me.