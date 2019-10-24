X

firework for business for Android

By Fire Financial Services Limited Free

Developer's Description

By Fire Financial Services Limited

fire.com makes better business payments. We help businesses get paid, reconcile and pay out. We provide digital accounts and debit cards in sterling and euro.

Businesses can open accounts in real time, get real time notifications and automate outbound payments via the fire.com API.

Link the firework app to your fire.com business account for full control of your account.

Once activated you will be able to:

See the details of all your fire.com accounts balances, bank transfers, FX transfers, card transactions;

Receive real time push notifications for various events and actions you want to monitor you can configure these notifications through the app;

Use the firework app to authenticate yourself when working with fire.com online;

Instantly block any of your debit cards in the event that you need to do so.

We hope that the app will be a great benefit for you and please let us know what you think feedback@fire.com

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.7.3

General

Release October 24, 2019
Date Added October 24, 2019
Version 1.7.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Pay

Free
Pay with your Android phone.
Android
Google Pay

Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Free
Complete payments immediately and securely from your Android device.
Android
Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Free
Store your bitcoin, ethereum, and litecoin in a secure wallet.
Android
Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Free
Track, budget, and manage your money from your phone with Mint for Android.
Android
Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping